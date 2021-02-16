Ravelo joined the Dodgers as a non-roster invitee Tuesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Ravelo has appeared in 42 big-league games over the last two seasons with the Cardinals, but he's landed in a spot where it could be quite difficult to get back to that level. He's hit just .189/.250/.351 in those games, so he has plenty to prove if he's to earn a roster spot.
