The Dodgers reassigned Ravelo to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
After joining the Dodgers on a minor-league deal over the winter, Ravelo is expected to handle a near-everyday role at Triple-A Oklahoma City this season. The 28-year-old has shown a quality combination of contact and on-base skills during his various stops in the minors, but he hasn't been able to translate that success to the majors. Over his 84 plate appearances with the Cardinals across the last two seasons, Ravelo submitted a .189/.250/.351 slash line (57 wRC+).
More News
-
Dodgers' Rangel Ravelo: Invited to camp by Dodgers•
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Non-tendered by Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Big performance in matinee•
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: First appearance since activation•
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Activated from injured list•
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Working in Springfield•