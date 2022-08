Moronta was recalled by the Dodgers on Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Moronta owns a 2.70 ERA and a 37.0 percent strikeout rate in 10 Triple-A innings, but he's been unable to repeat that success at the major-league level. In 17.1 frames, he's struggled to a 4.67 ERA as his ERA has dropped to a merely good 27.0 percent. He's unlikely to pitch in high-leverage innings for now.