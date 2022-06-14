The Dodgers recalled Moronta from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
He'll be swapped into the bullpen for Michael Grove, who was optioned to Triple-A after going unused in relief during his two-game stint with the big club. The 29-year-old Moronta previously appeared in seven games for the Dodgers, giving up two earned runs while striking out seven over eight innings.
