The Dodgers recalled Moronta from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Moronta has made 13 relief appearances for the Dodgers this year, posting a 3.68 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 14.2 innings. He was sent down in early July but will rejoin the major-league bullpen as a middle reliever after Brusdar Graterol (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list.

More News