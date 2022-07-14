site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Reyes Moronta: Called up from minors
RotoWire Staff
Jul 14, 2022
Dodgers recalled Moronta from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.
Moronta has made 13 relief appearances for the Dodgers this year, posting a 3.68 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 14.2 innings. He was sent down in early July but will rejoin the major-league bullpen as a middle reliever after Brusdar Graterol (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list.
