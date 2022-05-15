Moronta was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Moronta has given up two runs with a 7:3 K:BB over eight innings since having his contract selected in late April, but he'll head to Triple-A in favor of a fresh arm after tossing two frames Saturday. The 29-year-old is a strong bet to rejoin the big-league club later in the year as part of the bullpen shuffle.
More News
-
Dodgers' Reyes Moronta: Hurls scoreless frame in LA debut•
-
Dodgers' Reyes Moronta: Contract selected by Dodgers•
-
Dodgers' Reyes Moronta: Moves to MiLB camp•
-
Dodgers' Reyes Moronta: Invited to Dodgers' camp•
-
Giants' Reyes Moronta: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Reyes Moronta: Activated and optioned•