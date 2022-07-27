site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Reyes Moronta: Sent to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Moronta was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Moronta has surrendered six earned runs in five July appearances and will now head to the minors. Garrett Cleavinger was recalled from Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.
