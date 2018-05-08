Dodgers' Rich Hill: Activated ahead of start

Hill (finger) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday and will start against the Diamondbacks, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

As expected, Hill is set to return to the mound after spending the past three weeks on the DL with a finger issue. Now that he's healthy, the 38-year-old will look to shake off his slow start (6.00 ERA across 15 innings) as he matches up against Zack Godley and the Diamondbacks. Brock Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to clear a roster spot for Hill.