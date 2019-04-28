Dodgers' Rich Hill: Activated for season debut

Hill (knee) was activated as expected to start Sunday against the Pirates.

A knee strain kept HIll out of action since the start of the regular season, but he's ready to go after a handful of rehab appearances. The 39-year-old hasn't made more than 25 starts in a season since 2007 but has recorded an ERA no higher than 3.66 for five straight seasons.

