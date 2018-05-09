Dodgers' Rich Hill: Allows five runs in no-decision

Hill gave up five runs on seven hits in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, striking out five and walking two in four innings.

Hill allowed three home runs Tuesday, including two two-run shots. This was Hill's first start since April 14, and he threw a total of 79 pitches (45 for strikes). Hill is coming off a 2017 campaign in which he went 12-8 with a 3.32 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and had 166 strikeouts in 135.2 innings. It's been a rough start to 2018, and he'll look to get back in the win column in his next start against the Reds at home.

