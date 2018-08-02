Dodgers' Rich Hill: Allows just one earned Wednesday
Hill allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings in Wednesday's win over the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.
Hill fell behind from the get-go, seeing the leadoff batter score on a triple and error to start off the game, but he settled down the rest of the way for a third straight quality start. The lefty has been terrific in that span, allowing just two earned runs while striking out 23 in 19 innings to lower his ERA on the year to 3.63. That mark is even better since returning from the disabled list in mid-June (2.36 ERA over 49.2 innings). He'll look to keep rolling Tuesday in Oakland.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...