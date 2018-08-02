Dodgers' Rich Hill: Allows just one earned Wednesday

Hill allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings in Wednesday's win over the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

Hill fell behind from the get-go, seeing the leadoff batter score on a triple and error to start off the game, but he settled down the rest of the way for a third straight quality start. The lefty has been terrific in that span, allowing just two earned runs while striking out 23 in 19 innings to lower his ERA on the year to 3.63. That mark is even better since returning from the disabled list in mid-June (2.36 ERA over 49.2 innings). He'll look to keep rolling Tuesday in Oakland.