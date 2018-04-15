Dodgers' Rich Hill: Allows seven earned runs

Hill (1-1) allowed seven earned runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out five across five innings to take the loss Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Hill made it through two clean innings prior to giving up multiple runs in each of the next three innings. He didn't allow an excessive number of baserunners but was hit hard, surrendering two home runs and two doubles. It hasn't been the sharpest of starts to the season for Hill as he has allowed three or more earned runs in each of his past two starts and has managed to pitch six innings only once.