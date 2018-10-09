Dodgers' Rich Hill: Allows two runs versus Braves

Hill (0-0) started Monday's series-clinching win over the Braves. He went 4.1 innings and allowed two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out three in the no-decision.

Hill struggled mightily with his command and was in trouble in almost every inning. He did manage to keep the Dodgers in the game, and because of their comeback win, Hill will get the opportunity to pitch in the NLCS. Whether it's from the bullpen or the starting rotation is yet to be announced.