Dodgers' Rich Hill: Battling sore knee

Hill has a sore left knee, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The issue is expected to prevent Hill from starting on Opening Day, though Dave Roberts said Thursday that Hill would likely start the second game of the season with Hyun-Jin Ryu starting the opener. It's unclear if Hill starting that game is still a possibility or if he'll need to be skipped in his first time through the rotation.

