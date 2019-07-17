Dodgers' Rich Hill: Beginning throwing program
Hill (forearm) is scheduled to play catch Thursday for the first time since going on the injured list June 20, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Hill initially said it would be 3-to-4 weeks before he returned to throwing, so his recovery appears to be right on schedule. The veteran left-hander is expected to throw from 60 feet for the next two weeks before ramping up his progression and is hoping to rejoin the Dodgers sometime in September.
