Dodgers' Rich Hill: Blister on middle finger
Hill left Sunday's start with a blister on the inner part of his middle finger, and he has not yet been ruled out for his next start, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
This early departure, in the top of the sixth inning, was not related to the fingernail that gave him trouble earlier this season, but owners familiar with Hill's prior blister trouble won't be breathing a sigh of relief. He has missed several turns in the rotation due to blisters in the past, so it should not come as a surprise if he is unable to make his scheduled start Friday in Washington. Hill gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out four in 5.2 innings, taking his second loss of the year.
