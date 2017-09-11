Dodgers' Rich Hill: Can't halt Dodgers' skid
Hill (9-8) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings against the Rockies.
Nolan Arenado got the better of Hill on two occasions, singling in the first and homering in the third, accounting for all of the runs against the lefty. Hill has mostly been very good since the All-Star break, but the home runs have become a bit of an issue lately (10 allowed in his last eight starts). He lines up to face the Nationals in Washington his next time out.
