Dodgers' Rich Hill: Collects eighth win of season Saturday
Hill (8-4) allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.2 innings to earn the win Saturday against the Giants.
Hill allowed a solo homer to Hunter Pence, but otherwise held the Giants in check while receiving just enough run support to earn the victory. He's held opponent to two or fewer earned runs in each of his five starts this month while collecting four wins, and with an overall ERA of 3.35, he's been a strong fantasy option. He'll make his next start Friday against the Mets.
