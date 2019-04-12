Dodgers' Rich Hill: Completes simulated game

Hill (knee) completed a three-inning simulated game on Friday, Mike DiGiovanna of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Hill threw 46 pitches at what appeared to be full intensity, per Giovanna. He then threw 15 pitches in the bullpen and said afterward he's feeling ready a competitive game, so a rehab start is likely next on the docket for the veteran left-hander as he works his way back from his knee sprain.

