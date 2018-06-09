Dodgers' Rich Hill: Completes simulated game unscathed

Hill (finger) successfully completed a four-inning simulated game Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Prior to the simulated game it was speculated Hill's next outing after Saturday could be his return to the Dodgers, but Gurnick also reports he is scheduled for a bullpen session in a few days. A return against the Giants next weekend seems possible for the 38-year-old, but the team could also opt for a minor-league rehab appearance instead following the bullpen session.

More News
Our Latest Stories