Dodgers' Rich Hill: Confident finger is healed

Hill threw 60-to-100 pitches with his finger uncovered Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Hill said afterwards that he was confident in his finger being healed after he experienced no issues during Tuesday's session. The southpaw even said he would be open to pitching out of the bullpen if it helps him return sooner. The Dodgers will likely wait and see how Hill's finger responds in the coming days before determining the next step in his rehab, but he's certainly trending in the right direction.

