Dodgers' Rich Hill: Confirmed for Friday

Hill will make his next start Friday at the Reds, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The Dodgers' rotation games shuffled Hill around to leave Kenta Maeda to work Wednesday versus the Padres, and Vassegh affirmed earlier reports of Hill's assignment against the Reds with a clear date. The tough trip to Great American Ball Park may make Hill's early homer problems worse: He's yielded five big flies in three starts, over which he's been saddled with a 4.20 ERA despite a solid 14:3 K:BB in 15 frames.