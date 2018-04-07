Dodgers' Rich Hill: Confirmed for Saturday's start

Hill will take the mound against the Giants on Saturday, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports.

Following Friday's rainout, manager Dave Roberts elected to skip Kenta Maeda's turn in the rotation and keep Rich Hill on the rubber for Saturday's game. Hill faced the Giants during his first start of the season last weekend, going six scoreless innings while picking up a win. He projects to make his next start against Arizona on Friday following his outing against San Francisco.