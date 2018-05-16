Dodgers' Rich Hill: Confirmed for Saturday's start

Hill (finger) experienced no issues during Wednesday's bullpen session and will take the hill against Washington on Saturday, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.

Hill was forced to exit his previous start versus the Reds this past weekend due to a blister on the inner part of his middle finger, but manager Dave Roberts acknowledged that he will be good to go for Saturday's outing. Earlier in the week Hill stated that he will be fine to pitch, so even though he's had previous troubles with blisters in the past, there shouldn't be any concern over his availability.