Dodgers' Rich Hill: Confirmed for Saturday's start

Hill (illness) will be Saturday's starter against the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Hill has been battling a respiratory ailment over the past week, but appears good to go for Saturday's game. The left-hander was dealing with the illness during his previous start against the Braves last Saturday, but was able to provide an excellent outing, allowing just two runs while striking out eight over 6.1 innings.