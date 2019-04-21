Dodgers' Rich Hill: Could return next weekend

Hill (knee) will throw five or six innings at extended spring camp Monday and could rejoin the rotation next weekend, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Assuming he comes through the extended spring game without any setbacks, Hill said he could rejoin the Dodgers and be ready to start their Sunday home game against the Pirates as he targets a return from his left knee strain. Ross Stripling is slated to move to the bullpen when Hill returns.