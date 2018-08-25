Dodgers' Rich Hill: Cruises to win against Padres

Hill (6-4) got the win against the Padres on Friday, yielding just two hits over six scoreless innings while striking out eight and walking one in an 11-1 victory for the Dodgers.

Hill breezed to his sixth win of the season thanks to a lockdown effort against the weak-hitting Padres and an explosive day for his lineup. The left-hander now has a solid 3.50 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP and 106 strikeouts through 97.2 innings this season.