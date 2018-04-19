Dodgers' Rich Hill: Dealing with cracked nail; DL-stint deemed precautionary

Hill (finger) said he's dealing with a cracked nail on his middle finger, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Hill suffered the injury while throwing his fastball during his previous start. The veteran right-hander didn't seem too worried about the issue, however, noting that his placement on the disabled list was simply "precautionary," and that he expects to only miss one turn in the rotation while sidelined. Since his placement on the disabled list is backdated to Sunday, Hill will be eligible to rejoin the Dodgers on April 25, which seems possible at this point barring any setbacks.