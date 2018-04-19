Dodgers' Rich Hill: Dealing with cracked nail
Hill (finger) said he's dealing with a cracked nail on his middle finger, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Hill suffered the injury while throwing his fastball during his previous start. The veteran right-hander didn't seem too worried about the issue, however, noting that his placement on the disabled list was simply "precautionary," and that he expects to only miss one turn in the rotation while sidelined. Since his placement on the disabled list is backdated to Sunday, Hill will be eligible to rejoin the Dodgers on April 25, which seems possible at this point barring any setbacks.
More News
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...