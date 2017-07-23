Dodgers' Rich Hill: Dealing with respiratory ailment
Hill, who struck out eight over 6.1 innings Saturday against the Braves to pick up his seventh win of the season, revealed after the game that he is dealing with a respiratory ailment, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Considering he was dominant against the Braves, despite battling an illness, and is not in line to pitch until next Friday or Saturday against the Giants, it doesn't seem likely that Hill will miss a start. Nonetheless, it is worth keeping an eye on his status in advance of weekly lineups locking next week.
More News
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Dominant stretch continues•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Strikes out nine through five•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Fans nine through seven in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Strikes out 11 Padres in win•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Strikes out seven in loss to Angels•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Bounces back with eight-strikeout win•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...