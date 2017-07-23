Dodgers' Rich Hill: Dealing with respiratory ailment

Hill, who struck out eight over 6.1 innings Saturday against the Braves to pick up his seventh win of the season, revealed after the game that he is dealing with a respiratory ailment, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Considering he was dominant against the Braves, despite battling an illness, and is not in line to pitch until next Friday or Saturday against the Giants, it doesn't seem likely that Hill will miss a start. Nonetheless, it is worth keeping an eye on his status in advance of weekly lineups locking next week.

