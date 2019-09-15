Dodgers' Rich Hill: Determined to return this season

Hill (knee) threw on flat ground Saturday and suggested that a change in his foot placement could allow him to continue pitching this season, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Hill exited Thursday's start after two-thirds of an inning with a strained left MCL but was out playing catch and throwing from a windup in New York on Saturday. He wore the brace that helped him get through his first three starts while recovering from the same injury early in the season and made an adjustment to his delivery to put less stress on his ailing knee. Despite Hill's admirable determination to do whatever it takes to return to the mound -- either as a reliever or a starter -- before the end of the season, manager Dave Roberts was less enthused, indicating that he would adhere to the results of Hill's MRI set for Monday, along with the advice of the medical and training staff, to determine his status moving forward.