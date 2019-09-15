Dodgers' Rich Hill: Determined to return this season
Hill (knee) threw on flat ground Saturday and suggested that a change in his foot placement could allow him to continue pitching this season, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Hill exited Thursday's start after two-thirds of an inning with a strained left MCL but was out playing catch and throwing from a windup in New York on Saturday. He wore the brace that helped him get through his first three starts while recovering from the same injury early in the season and made an adjustment to his delivery to put less stress on his ailing knee. Despite Hill's admirable determination to do whatever it takes to return to the mound -- either as a reliever or a starter -- before the end of the season, manager Dave Roberts was less enthused, indicating that he would adhere to the results of Hill's MRI set for Monday, along with the advice of the medical and training staff, to determine his status moving forward.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...