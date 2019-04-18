Dodgers' Rich Hill: Dominant in rehab start
Hill (knee) tossed four scoreless frames (54 pitches) in his rehab start Wednesday for High-A Rancho Cucamonga. He gave up two hits and issued no walks while striking out eight.
Per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, a scout in attendance for the outing noted that Hill was in "vintage" form, sporting a plus curveball and a fastball that topped out at 92 miles per hour. The Dodgers haven't confirmed Hill's next step, but the lefty told Jim Alexander of The Riverside Press-Enterprise after the outing that he feels "extremely ready" to make his next start with the big club. If the Dodgers feel the same way, Hill would likely enter the rotation next week during the team's three-game series with the Cubs, bumping Ross Stripling to the bullpen in the process.
