Dodgers' Rich Hill: Dominant stretch continues
Hill gave up two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight in 6.1 innings Saturday against the Braves, improving to 7-4 on the season.
He has now given up three runs or less in six straight starts while striking out 52 in 37.1 innings over that stretch, reestablishing himself as one of the top starting pitchers in baseball. Of course, he has struggled at times this season and has famously missed plenty of time with injuries over the years, so there's no telling how long it will last, but for now, he appears to be matchup proof. Hill will start next weekend at home against the Giants.
