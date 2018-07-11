Dodgers' Rich Hill: Done in by long ball in loss
Hill (2-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven innings against the Padres.
Hill left his last start with neck tightness, but showed no lingering effects in this one. The lefty was ultimate done in by the long ball, as he allowed a three-run blast and a solo homer in the fifth inning for all the damage on his ledger. The 38-year-old added seven more strikeouts Tuesday, giving him 58 versus 18 walks over 54.1 innings. He's now sporting a 4.64 ERA on the season, and may not see his next start until after the All-Star break.
