Play

Dodgers' Rich Hill: Earns ninth win of campaign Friday

Hill (9-4) allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five across five innings to earn the win Friday against the Tigers.

Hill allowed a pair of first-inning runs before settling down while the offense provided him seven runs before his exit. He hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his last 10 starts, and he continues to be a very solid lineup option. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Pirates.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast