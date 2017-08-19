Dodgers' Rich Hill: Earns ninth win of campaign Friday
Hill (9-4) allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five across five innings to earn the win Friday against the Tigers.
Hill allowed a pair of first-inning runs before settling down while the offense provided him seven runs before his exit. He hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his last 10 starts, and he continues to be a very solid lineup option. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Pirates.
