Dodgers' Rich Hill: Exits after two pitches Saturday
Hill threw only two pitches before leaving Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader in Washington with an apparent blister, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Hill's status was questionable early in the week after exiting last Sunday's start with a blister on the inner part of his middle finger, but he experienced no issues in Wednesday's bullpen session. The game broadcast showed Hill as he was being examined by the training staff, and it appeared to be the same issue as last week. The veteran left-hander has another five days of rest before his next expected start against the Padres on Friday, but the Dodgers could also opt for a quick stint on the disabled list to try and avoid a lingering issue.
