Dodgers' Rich Hill: Exits with apparent finger injury

Hill exited Sunday's start against the Reds in the top of the sixth inning with an apparent finger injury, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports. He gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out four in 5.2 innings, and left with the Dodgers trailing 3-1.

Of all the pitchers who could leave a start with a finger issue, Hill would probably evoke the least amount of confidence among fantasy owners that the injury may not cost him a start. He missed time already this season with a fingernail issue and has famously missed chunks of time with blisters in the past. His status will be updated as the team announces the exact nature of the injury.