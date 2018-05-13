Dodgers' Rich Hill: Exits with apparent finger injury
Hill exited Sunday's start against the Reds in the top of the sixth inning with an apparent finger injury, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports. He gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out four in 5.2 innings, and left with the Dodgers trailing 3-1.
Of all the pitchers who could leave a start with a finger issue, Hill would probably evoke the least amount of confidence among fantasy owners that the injury may not cost him a start. He missed time already this season with a fingernail issue and has famously missed chunks of time with blisters in the past. His status will be updated as the team announces the exact nature of the injury.
More News
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Allows five runs in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Activated ahead of start•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Scheduled to take the mound Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Won't start Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Returning Sunday against Padres•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Not expected back this week•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...