Dodgers' Rich Hill: Expected to open on injured list

Hill has a sprained MCL in his left knee and expected to start the season on the injured list, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Hill's issue was described as simply soreness earlier in the day, but it appears the injury is more serious than that. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but he's still expected to miss a couple weeks. Hyun-Jin Ryu will get the ball on Opening Day, with Ross Stripling starting the second game of the season.