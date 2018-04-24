Dodgers' Rich Hill: Expects to start Monday

Hill (finger) said he expects to start Monday against the Diamondbacks, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hill said his four-inning, 58 pitch simulated outing Tuesday went off without a hitch, clearing the way for him to return from the disabled list to make his next start for the Dodgers. Prior to landing on the shelf with a cracked fingernail, Hill compiled a 6.00 ERA through three starts (15 innings).