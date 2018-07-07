Dodgers' Rich Hill: Expects to start Tuesday

Hill (neck) is still sore but expects to be available for Tuesday's scheduled start against the Padres, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Hill exited Wednesday's game against the Padres with neck tightness after sliding into home plate, but currently appears on track to pitch Tuesday. The 38-year-old's injury history provides some reason for skepticism, but how the veteran lefty feels come Sunday and Monday should give a better idea of how likely he is to pitch.