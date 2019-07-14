Dodgers' Rich Hill: Eyeing September return
Hill (forearm) is set to resume throwing Thursday in Philadelphia and is targeting a September return, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
As expected, Hill will start throwing within the next week, and he'll toss from 60 feet for the next two weeks before progressing any further. He's been on the 10-day injured list since June 20 due to a left forearm strain, though if all goes according to plan, it appears the southpaw will take the mound again this season for the Dodgers.
