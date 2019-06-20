Dodgers' Rich Hill: Facing extended absence

Hill (forearm) said it will likely be 3-4 weeks before he can resume throwing, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

The lefty was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday after leaving Wednesday's start with what has since been diagnosed as a flexor tendon strain. He received an injection to help facilitate the healing process. That process will be a long one, and after the shutdown period, Hill will likely require an additional five or six weeks to ramp up before potentially rejoining the major-league team. Hill himself seemed unsure about his chances of pitching again this season, saying he feels it's "still a possibility."