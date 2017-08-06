Dodgers' Rich Hill: Fans eight in Saturday no-decision

Hill (8-4) allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out eight across five innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Saturday.

Hill gave up three solo homers in the first inning before settling down over the next four innings, and although he left the contest with a 3-0 deficit, the Dodgers came up with enough runs to take him off the hook for a potential loss. This was the first time in over a month in which he's allowed more than two runs in an outing, and he now owns a 3.47 ERA to go along with a 1.19 WHIP. He'll make his next start Saturday against the Padres.