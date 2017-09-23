Dodgers' Rich Hill: Fans nine in Friday's win
Hill (11-8) earned the win over the Giants on Friday, allowing only one run on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out nine.
The lefty is putting together a strong September, posting a 2.45 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 30:6 K:BB in 22 innings over four starts. Hill will close out his regular season Wednesday at home against the Padres before heading into the playoffs as a key part of the Dodgers rotation.
