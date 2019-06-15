Dodgers' Rich Hill: Fans seven in win
Hill (4-1) earned the win in Friday's 5-3 win over the Cubbs, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out seven.
Home runs by Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant accounted for all of the damage against Hill in this contest. The left-hander has now allowed more than three runs in his last eight starts. He has a 2.60 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through 52 innings this season while adding 59 strikeouts. Hill is next expected to start against the Giants on Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.