Dodgers' Rich Hill: Fans seven in win

Hill (4-1) earned the win in Friday's 5-3 win over the Cubbs, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out seven.

Home runs by Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant accounted for all of the damage against Hill in this contest. The left-hander has now allowed more than three runs in his last eight starts. He has a 2.60 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through 52 innings this season while adding 59 strikeouts. Hill is next expected to start against the Giants on Wednesday.