Dodgers' Rich Hill: Fares well in side session

Hill (knee) threw a successful 17-pitch bullpen session Friday and is expected to throw Tuesday against San Diego, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hill has been wearing a brace on his left knee while throwing, and he's felt great so far, per DiGiovanna. Assuming he feels strong over the next few days, the veteran southpaw should be available out of the bullpen for Tuesday's matchup with the Padres.