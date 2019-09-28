Play

Dodgers' Rich Hill: Feels good after bullpen session

Hill (knee) tossed an encouraging bullpen session Friday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts described the bullpen session as "electric" and indicated that Hill will start Sunday as planned with a target of three innings. Should the southpaw emerge from that outing without suffering any setbacks, he has an excellent chance of making the postseason roster. If that happens, Hill could start a potential fourth game in the NLDS, though he would be on a limited pitch count.

More News
Our Latest Stories