Dodgers' Rich Hill: Fires seven strong innings in victory

Hill (4-4) tossed seven shutout innings Thursday, striking out eight and allowing just three hits and a walk in the 8-2 win over Atlanta.

It was one of Hill's best starts of the season as he lowered his season ERA to 3.82. The 38-year-old lefty has won his last two starts and has once again proven to be a strong fantasy starter when healthy. He'll carry a 77:25 K:BB into his start against Milwaukee on Tuesday.