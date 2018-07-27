Dodgers' Rich Hill: Fires seven strong innings in victory
Hill (4-4) tossed seven shutout innings Thursday, striking out eight and allowing just three hits and a walk in the 8-2 win over Atlanta.
It was one of Hill's best starts of the season as he lowered his season ERA to 3.82. The 38-year-old lefty has won his last two starts and has once again proven to be a strong fantasy starter when healthy. He'll carry a 77:25 K:BB into his start against Milwaukee on Tuesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.