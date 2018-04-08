Dodgers' Rich Hill: Goes only four innings

Hill allowed three earned runs on five hits while walking two and striking out six across four innings Saturday against the Giants.

Hill avoided disaster but didn't have a strong outing Saturday against the Giants, allowing seven batters to reach base in just four innings. He has been pulled around the 80 pitch mark in each of his two starts this season, which would limit his upside to work deep into games if it were to persist. However, he was handled similarly at the beginning of last season before ultimately being allowed to work deeper into games as the season wore on, so there's no need to panic yet.