Dodgers' Rich Hill: Goes six innings in no-decision

Hill threw six innings Sunday, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits in a 4-3 loss to Colorado. He struck out four and allowed a homer in the no-decision.

After Charlie Blackmon's solo home run in the sixth inning, Hill and the Dodgers were down 3-0. Luckily, the offense came back to tie the game in the eighth inning, keeping Hill out of the loss column. The 38-year-old threw 60-of-85 pitches for strikes Sunday and lowered his ERA to 3.57. Hill will look for his sixth win of the season in Seattle on Saturday.